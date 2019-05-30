Bose debuts new Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 and new true wireless earbuds

Enlarge Image Bose

This morning Bose quietly updated its website with new products. These included the long-awaited successor to its popular QuietComfort 35 II -- the $400 Noise Cancelling Headphones 700. There's also two new sets of totally wireless earphones, one of which is noise cancelling, the Noise Cancelling Earbuds 700.

The Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are available for preorder now and will cost $400 or £350, with a ship date of June 30. Australian pricing isn't yet available but the UK price converts to about AU$640. Of the two new totally wireless models, the Earbuds 500 (no noise-canceling) are listed as "anticipated" to launch in late 2019 while the Noise Cancelling Earbuds 700 are slated for a 2020 launch.

Bose says the Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are "much more than a product refresh." And that's not surprising given that it's dropped the QuietComfort brand name and completely redesigned the headphones.

"After years of development, we're thrilled to introduce Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700," its website states. "They're much more than a product refresh -- they're a defining moment in headphone evolution. Smarter and more capable than anything we've ever done before, you're about to see how Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 will become an indispensable tool for surviving our ever-increasingly hypermobile world."

The company says the headphones are "packed with evolved noise-canceling functionality, an unrivaled microphone system and intuitive touch controls." They're also enabled with Bose AR, the the company's audio-augmented reality platform. Both the Noise Cancelling Earbuds 500 and 700 will also support Bose AR. (Both new true wireless models appear to be more compact than the company's current SoundSport Free true wireless earphones.)

For now, Bose will leave the QuietComfort 35 II in its headphone lineup. Late last year it updated that model with a chip to support Bose AR (any QuietComfort 35 II manufactured after December 2018 is AR-enabled). But I suspect we may see a price drop on the QC35 II, which lists for $350. While $400 is certainly expensive for a headphone -- some might argue too expensive -- most people would seemingly prefer to pay $50 more for the latest and greatest from Bose and ignore the old model unless it was priced significantly lower.

Here's a quick look at the Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 key specs, according to Bose. They do charge via USB-C like the Sony WH-1000XM3 and other new premium noise-canceling headphones. While they're scheduled to ship on June 30, I should be getting some hands-on time with them next week and will add my early impressions once I give them a try.

Weight: 254g

Over-ear design

New acoustic and electronics package with new digital signal processing



New eight-microphone system

11 levels of noise cancellation

Built-In Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa (one-touch access)

Active EQ Sound Management

Controls on ear cups

Bluetooth range: Up to 33 ft. (10m)

Battery charging time: Up to 2.5 hours

Quick charge time: 15 min for 3.5 hours

Battery life: Up to 20 hours

USB-C charging

Price: $400

Shipping date: June 30

Originally published May 29.