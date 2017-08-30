Chris Monroe/CNET

Bosch today announced upcoming Amazon Alexa compatibility for its 360 Degree Indoor Camera, as well as its Eyes Outdoor Camera.

Both the 360 Degree and the Eyes cameras were announced last August and retail for £219.95 and £319.96 on Amazon. Neither model is currently sold in the US, but Bosch does plan to sell the camera internationally. At the current exchange rate, the price converts to roughly $285 for the 360 Degree and $415 for the Eyes.

While remote access via Amazon Alexa speakers, the Google Home and Apple HomeKit are becoming increasingly common, home security devices have been slower to adopt voice control.

The D-Link Omna camera is the first to offer Apple HomeKit integration, which means you can use Siri to pull up your live video feed. Few cameras have followed suit -- until now.

Bosch hasn't yet shared exactly what commands you'll be able to ask your 360 Degree and Eyes cameras or exactly when the integration will launch. Stay tuned for updates.

