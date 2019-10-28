Boris Johnson may let Huawei access UK's 5G network

Peter Summers/Getty Images

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is seemingly following predecessor Theresa May's lead by preparing to give Huawei access to "non-contentious" parts of the country's 5G network, according to the Sunday Times. The move could frustrate US President Donald Trump, who banned Huawei overs its alleged links to the Chinese government.

The UK government apparently observed that some of Huawei's technology isn't available in the West, so Britain's next-generation wireless infrastructure could be left behind if it doesn't do business with the Chinese company. A decision is expected in November, the Sunday Times reported.

Back in April, a leak suggested that Theresa May and UK's National Security Council would let the scandal-scarred telecoms giant work on "noncore" parts of the infrastructure, resulting in the sacking of defense minister Gavin Williamson. Since then, Johnson has become prime minister.

In August, Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei expressed confidence that the UK wouldn't "say no" to his company's 5G equipment, and praised Johnson as "very decisive." The US actively discouraged its European allies from working with Huawei, and doing so would likely strain the UK's relationship with its ally.

Neither the prime minister's office nor Huawei immediately responded to requests for comment.

First published at 4:27 a.m. PT.

Updated at 4:55 a.m. PT: Adds more detail.