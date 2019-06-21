Boring Company's flamethrowers could be banned in New York Senate bill

Logan Moy/CNET

Flamethrowers, including those from Elon Musk's Boring Company, are causing concern among New York lawmakers.

The New York State Senate reportedly passed a bill this month banning the possession of flamethrowers for recreational use. Having one would be a Class E felony, which could lead to up to four years in prison, according to a Friday report from CNBC.

"Elon Musk's Boring Company released a new flamethrower which sold out of all 20,000 within days, without any concern to the training of the purchasers or their reasons for buying. Allowing the general public to access this type of machine is extremely problematic," lawmakers reportedly said. "These dangerous devices should not be sold to civilians, and use needs to be restricted to trained professionals."

Last year, Musk tweeted that the company changed the name of the product to "Not a Flamethrower" because of "recent regulatory/customs rules enacted to inhibit transport of anything called a Flamethrower."

The bill is reportedly sponsored by Democratic senators John Brooks and David Carlucci, and passed the Senate 48-13 on June 11. It hasn't yet been voted on in the Assembly, according to CNBC.

The New York State Senate and The Boring Company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

This isn't the first time lawmakers have tried to ban The Boring Company's flamethrowers. Assemblymember Miguel Santiago, a Democrat from California, said last year he planned to introduce state legislation blocking sales of the flamethrowers to the public.