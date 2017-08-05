This Borg Cube makes your computer irrelevant

Enlarge Image CherryTree

No, it's not the only glowing cube PC you can buy.

But it might be the only one that will attempt to absorb your humanity into its cybernetic collective mind. This is the Borg Cube, an officially licenced Star Trek computer with a rather distinct chassis. And it's not just about the looks: This PC seems remarkably small considering the potent components you'll find inside. (Disclosure: Star Trek owner CBS is also CNET's parent company.)

According to its creators, the "Borg CubeVR" gaming PC you see above will measure just 12 inches (30.5cm) on a side, and a smaller Borg Cube targeted at media centers will be half the size at 6" x 6" x 6".

Intriguingly, they also tell CNET what you're seeing isn't just a plastic shell around a metal frame -- they claim to have created an interlocking design where the walls themselves can act as the structure of the chassis.

Martin Roth/CherryTree

They're both limited-edition items, unfortunately. To commemorate the battle of Wolf 359 (where the Borg destroyed the Federation armada), they'll be selling just 359 units of each model, in the US and Europe, starting on September 26, right here.

Prices start at $599 (roughly £460 or AU$755) for the entry-level model with a Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD, and it sounds like the sky's the limit for the Borg CubeVR, which will feature up to 2 GPUs, a water-cooled 22-core Xeon processor, 64GB of RAM and room for six SSDs.

Here are all the specs we have so far:

Borg Cube, US $599

Intel Core i3-7100 dual-core 3.9GHz processor

Integrated graphics

Asus H110S2/CSM mini-STX motherboard

8GB G.Skill Ripjaws memory

128GB M.2 2280 SATA III storage

Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 8260 Wi-Fi

120W external power supply

Windows 10 Home (Linux is option)

6" x 6" x 6" injection-molded polycarbonate chassis

Borg Cube, US $899

Intel Core i5-7600K quad-core 3.8GHz processor

Integrated graphics

Asus H110S2/CSM mini-STX motherboard

16GB Crucial DDR4 2133 memory

500GB Samsung 960 Evo M.2 SSD

Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 8260 Wi-Fi

120W external power supply

Windows 10 Home (Linux is option)

6" x 6" x 6" injection-molded polycarbonate chassis

Borg CubeVR, starting spec