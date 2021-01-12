Bored kids? Get them this indoor beginner drone for $24

Snaptain

Parents of younger kids, I salute you. They must be climbing the walls right now, what with little or no in-person schooling or friend meetups. Plus, it's winter, so outdoor activities are limited as well.

Time for a new toy! One that involves zero screens. For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon seller Xlens Direct has the . That's the lowest price on record for this green version of the drone; other colors are priced at $30 to $35.

This beginner-friendly flier has an impressive feature set given its size (and price). It offers three speeds and will autohover, meaning when you let go of the stick, it won't go crashing to the floor. It can do in-air flips and has an onboard LED for flying in low light.

Best of all: headless mode. When activated, the drone moves in relation to the pilot, not in the direction the front end is pointed. This makes flight much easier for beginners.

This is also one of the safest drones you can get, as the blades are protected on all sides. It can fly into a wall or a sibling and cause no damage. (That said, kids should definitely be supervised.)

As is common for models like this, the battery is good for only about 5 to 7 minutes of flight time. Thankfully, the kit includes two spares, which you can keep charged and swap in to keep the fun going longer. .

I love these things. They're easy to learn and a great screen-free activity.

Your thoughts?

