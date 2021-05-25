Bored kids? Get them this indoor beginner drone for $19.59

Potensic

Need a rainy-day activity for the kids? One that doesn't involve screens? I've got just the thing: a radio-controlled flying machine. And I've got just the deal: 20 measly bucks.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, the when you clip the 5%-off coupon and then apply promo code MINIDRONE at checkout. That's for the green model only.

This beginner-friendly flier has a solid feature set given its size (and price). It offers three speeds and will autohover, meaning when you let go of the stick, it won't go crashing to the floor.

Best of all: headless mode. When activated, the drone moves in relation to the pilot, not in the direction the front end is pointed. This makes flight much easier for beginners.

This is also a reasonably safe choice, as the blades are protected by side guards: It can fly into a wall and cause no damage. That said, kids should definitely be supervised.

As is common for models like this, the battery is good for only about 5 to 7 minutes of flight time. Thankfully, the kit includes two spares, which you can keep charged and swap in to keep the fun going longer.

I love these things. They're easy to learn how to use and a great screen-free activity.

