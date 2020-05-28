Borderlands: The Handsome Collection is a $60 A-list game you can download for free

Epic Games

If you're a gamer -- or just visit the Cheapskate pages occasionally -- you probably know that Epic Games gives away one or more free games each week. Continuing a recent trend of giving away amazing titles (last week's freebie was Sid Meier's Civilization 6), this week's giveaway is Borderlands: The Handsome Collection. Don't recognize the name? Well, The Handsome Collection includes Borderlands 2, Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel and a ton of additional content. And of course, at Epic for the next seven days, so you can download it anytime between now and Thursday, June 4.

I was excited to get Civ 6 for free last week. And GTA 5 the week before that. This week is no slouch, either -- Borderlands 2 was one of the best games of 2012, a significant improvement over the original game and a title that other shooters would be judged against for years. GameSpot gave Borderlands 2 an 8.5 out of 10, saying "Borderlands 2 does almost everything better [than Borderlands]. Additions, refinements, and fixes all combine to create an appreciably improved experience, one that fully delivers on the promise of the first game. This sequel is bursting with content and brimming with life, making it an absolutely delightful way to spend hours and hours and hours of your free time."

Getting Borderlands 2 for free is awesome on its own, but this bundle also includes Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel. It's not up to quite the same standard as Borderlands 2, mainly because there aren't a lot of new ideas in this game, so it feels a little repetitive at times. But in the GameSpot review of Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, it still earned a solid 7 and remains a worthy game to play, especially for free.

One last reminder about this so you're not caught off-guard: Epic now requires your account to have two-factor authentication enabled to get these free games. If your account isn't set up with 2FA, Epic will prompt you to do that before you can download The Handsome Collection. It's a good idea anyway and takes just a few minutes to do.

Bonus game: Chex Quest HD is here

If you're a child of the '90s, you might remember the marketing campaign so crazy it was genius: Chex Quest was a nonviolent video game that was included as prizes in cereal boxes. In fact, for some kids, it was their introduction to the first-person shooter genre of video games before even playing Doom, the game it was based on.

General Mills has released Chex Quest HD, an update to the venerable title, enhancing the visuals and adding a local split-screen multiplayer mode. You can .

After you get the game, you can unlock playable Chex Mix characters by getting codes on the Chex Mix Instagram account, on specially marked bags of Chex Mix and at ChexQuest.com.

Read more: Best gaming laptops for 2020

This article is updated regularly with the current week's free games.

THE CHEAPSKATE NEWSLETTER All the latest deals delivered to your inbox. It's FREE!

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.