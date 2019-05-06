Border officials don't have data to address racial bias in facial recognition tech

Jim Watson / AFP/Getty Images

Facial recognition technology is prone to errors, but when it comes to racial bias at airports, there's a good chance it's not learning from its mistakes.

Debra Danisek, a privacy officer with the US Customs and Border Protection, talked to an audience Friday at the International Association of Privacy Professionals Summit about what data its facial recognition tech collects -- but more importantly, about what data it doesn't collect.

"In terms of, 'Does this technology have a different impact on different racial groups?,' we don't collect that sort of data," Danisek said. "In terms of keeping metrics on which groups are more affected, we wouldn't have those metrics to begin with."

In other words, while the CBP does collect data what's available on people's passport -- age, gender and citizenship -- to help improve its facial recognition algorithm, it doesn't gather data for race and ethnicity, even when a passenger is misidentified.

So the CBP doesn't know when there's a mismatch based on a person's skin color. It's relying on reports from the DHS' Redress program to identify when it happens.

"If they notice we have a pattern of folks making complaints this process, then we would investigate," Danisek said.

Facial recognition has challenges with gender and racial bias, as studies have shown the technology has a harder time identifying women and people with darker skin. The flaws have raised concerns from civil advocates who warn the technology could adversely affect minorities.

Several airports and airliners have rolled out the biometric technology across the US, offering a faster way to board your flights using facial recognition data and technology from the CBP.

The technology scans the traveler's face and matches it with a passport photo provided to the airliners by the State Department. It'll be used in the top 20 US airports by 2021. CBP says it has a match rate in the high 90th percentile, while a study from the Department of Homeland Security's Office of Inspector General found that it had a match rate closer to 85%.

A lack of diverse data is what lead to racial bias with facial recognition to begin with. Experts have suggested that photo databases for facial recognition could be using more images of white people than people of color, which skews how effective the technology is for minorities.

Jake Laperruque, a senior counsel at the Constitution Project, is concerned the agency is turning a blind eye to the potential for racial bias at airports.

"The comments reflect a troubling lack of concern about well-documented problem of facial recognition systems having higher error rates for people of color," Laperruque said in an email. "CBP can't simply ignore a serious issue and take a 'see no evil approach' -- if they're not willing to confront serious civil rights problems and deal with them, they shouldn't be trusted to operate a program like this."

