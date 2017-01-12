Boosted recalls batteries from second-generation boards

Up Next HTC isn't killing off the One line of phones

Boosted, a maker of electric skateboards, on Thursday issued a recall for the battery packs in its second-generation boards after reports of smoke flowing from the boards.

Boosted in November urged customers to stop using and charging the boards while it investigated what caused two boards' lithium ion battery packs to begin overheating and smoking. The company said Thursday it had identified the cause of the smoking batteries.

"Our investigation concluded that the incidents were caused by a short-circuit in the battery electronics, not from venting or other issues with the lithium battery cells," Boosted said in a company blog post. "The short-circuit was caused by water entering the pack during riding due to quality control issues in two areas of the manufacturing process."

The risk posed by the highly flammable liquid inside most lithium ion batteries has been known for years, but the electronics industry continues to use the flammable formula because the batteries are so much smaller and lighter than less-destructive chemistries. In the past couple of years, the use of lithium ion batteries has been linked to fires and spewing smoke in a slew of products, including Samsung's now-canceled Galaxy Note 7, hoverboards and Boeing's 787 Dreamliner.

The company urged all owners of its second-generation boards to participate in the recall, even if their boards appear to be operating normally.

Boosted also said it is working the US Consumer Product Safety Commission and Health Canada on the voluntary recall. It went on to say that battery issue didn't produce any flame or result in any bodily injury or property damage.

The company blog post includes instructions on how to remove the battery pack and a link to a product return form.

