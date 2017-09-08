Boost Mobile plans now cover your taxes and fees

Jason Kempin/Getty

Boost Mobile customers can expect a simpler phone bill.

The prepaid arm of Sprint is now including fees and taxes in its service plans, the company said Friday.

That means you don't have to tack on those charges on top of the price of the plan. With fierce competition between prepaid phone services, this is another move to nab your business.

"What you see is what you get," said Angela Rittgers, Boost Mobile's chief marketing officer, in a statement.

Boost Mobile plans start at $25 per line.