For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.
Booking.com will reduce its 17,000 workforce by around 25% due to the coronavirus pandemic's impact on its business, Reuters reported. The travel website's parent company is based in Norwalk, Connecticut, and its main office is in Amsterdam.
The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
This story will be updated shortly.
Discuss: Booking.com will reportedly cut workforce by a quarter
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.