BookBook: A novel way to tote your Mac

Mac accessory maker Twelve South unveiled a new MacBook case on Thursday called the BookBook, and all I can say is I WantWant. The distressed-leather hardback case looks like a vintage book, but has a padded spine and a soft, padded interior to keep your computer safe. Dual leather zipper pulls appear to be bookmarks, but give you access to the power port while your MacBook's inside the case.

It's novel (get it?) and great-looking--what more could you ask for in this world of boring black neoprene bags?

The BookBook is available in classic brown with a black spine or a more vibrant brown with a red spine, and both styles look like something out of a hip used bookstore. BookBooks for 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pros are available now at Twelve South for $79.99.

TwelveSouth touts the BookBook as the "perfect disguise," as supposedly no one would guess you have a computer stashed inside a vintage copy of Edgar Allan Poe stories. However, be warned: once you open your BookBook and start typing onto the pages of "The Cask of Amontillado," you may get figured out.