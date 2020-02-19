Bong Joon-ho's Parasite storyboards are being transformed into a graphic novel

Hachette

Korean thriller Parasite is being made into a graphic novel using the original movie storyboards from director Bong Joon-ho. The 304-page graphic novel, which will be available May 19, will provide "behind-the-scenes glimpse at the making of the Oscar-winning film," according to publisher Hachette.

Parasite: A Graphic Novel in Storyboards will contain "hundreds of mesmerizing illustrations," Hachette says, as reported earlier Wednesday by It's Nice That.

"As part of his unique process, director Bong Joon Ho storyboarded each shot of Parasite prior to the filming of every scene," the book's description says. "[He's] also written a foreword and provided early concept drawings and photos from the set which take the reader even deeper."

You can preorder it now from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Apple Books, Kobo, Google Play and eBooks.com. It'll cost you $21 for the hardcover version or $14.99 as an ebook.

Joon-ho, who shares Walt Disney's 67-year-old Oscar record after winning four personal Academy Awards earlier this month, is also at the helm of the project to turn Parasite into an HBO series to extend the story.