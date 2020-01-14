CJ Entertainment

The Korean thriller Parasite impressed both critics and fans (including Barack Obama) in 2019, so it's no surprise that HBO is eyeing the movie as a limited TV series.

Parasite writer/director Bong Joon-ho will be teaming up with Adam McKay, who is best known for his work on the award-winning HBO drama Succession, according to The Hollywood Reporter on Jan 9.

While specific plot details on the new HBO series have yet to be revealed, Bong Joon-ho doesn't see the TV series being a remake of his film.

"When I think of a limited series, I really think of it as an expanded film," Bong Joon-ho told Variety on Tuesday. "So my goal is to create a high quality an expanded version of Parasite."

"When I was writing the script I had so many more ideas I couldn't convey into the two-hour running time of the film," he added. "I knew that if I had a longer running time, I would be able to tell these stories, and I that's what I plan to talk about with Adam pretty soon."

The movie Parasite is a dark social satire that focuses on the poverty-stricken Kim family and their wealthy employers, the Park family. As the plot unfolds, the two families undergo quite a few surprises that end with deadly results.

The dark comedy-thriller has already earned numerous awards including the Palme d'Or at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, a Golden Globes win, a National Society of Film Critics award, and is nominated for multiple Academy Awards.

The movie has also yearned over $23 million at the domestic box office and $130 million globally.

HBO didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.