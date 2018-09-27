Bones reveal dinosaur thought to be world's largest at 26,000 pounds

University of the Witwatersrand

Fossils discovered in South Africa have scientists excited that they may have found a new candidate for the title of world's largest dinosaur.

A new study published Thursday in Current Biology reveals that the Brontosaurus relative called Ledumahadi mafube could have weighed 12 metric tons. That's approximately 26,000 pounds.

This would also make the dinosaur the largest recorded land animal in general.

A team of international scientists led by researchers from the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, South Africa, named the dinosaur Ledumahadi mafube. It means "a giant thunderclap at dawn" in the official South African indigenous language of Sesotho, spoken by the Basotho people.

The Ledumahadi is considered a close relative of sauropod dinosaurs like the well-known Brontosaurus. Scientists believe the Ledumahadi dinosaur walked on all four legs and was an herbivore.

Enlarge Image Wits University/Current Biology

The researchers also determined from their findings that Ledumahadi was a "transitional" dinosaur, which means it was evolving steadily during the early Jurassic period.

In comparison with other sauropod dinosaurs like the Brontosaurus, the forelimbs of this new dinosaur are more "crouched" and thicker to support the weight of its giant body.

"The first thing that struck me about this animal is the incredible robustness of the limb bones," Blair McPhee, lead study author, said in a statement. "It was of similar size to the gigantic sauropod dinosaurs, but whereas the arms and legs of those animals are typically quite slender, Ledumahadi's are incredibly thick."

The newly discovered fossils also show that the Ledumahadi roamed the Earth earlier than sauropods — around 200 million years ago.