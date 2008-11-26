Boil the perfect egg

Vessel Inc.

My family likes to get together for every holiday, and we make it an all-day affair. That means that whoever is cooking is responsible for cooking up eggs in about six different styles for breakfast, usually in shifts. The Eiko egg boiler simplifies matters nicely: place an egg in the cup and drop it in the boiling water to cook. Because the boilers are different colors, there's no problem telling the difference between Grandpa's egg with the runny yolk and Junior's hard-boiled egg, and switching out the first batch of boiled eggs no longer requires a balancing act with spoons and hot eggs.

The EIKO egg boiler doubles as an egg cup: you just need to run both the EIKO and your cooked egg under cold water before eating. The boilers are made of heat- and scratch-resistant polycarbonate, and they're dishwasher safe. You have your choice of a set of clear EIKO egg boilers, a set of green and yellow, a set of white, a set of four shades of blue, or a set of four different colors (red, green, blue, and white). They're priced at $19 for a set of four. Matching eggs spoons are also available, for $6 per set of four.