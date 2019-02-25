Bohemian Rhapsody wins at the Oscars 2019: Every way to watch it now

Nick Delany

Bohemian Rhapsody just won four Oscars from the five categories the film was nominated in, including Best Actor for Rami Malek performance as Queen frontman Freddie Mercury. If you haven't caught the movie yet, you might be able to still see it in theaters or you can watch it at home now.

The biopic dramatizes the rise of singer Freddie Mercury and his band Queen and is now available in all digital stores, including iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, Amazon, Fandango Now and Microsoft Movies & TV. You can also buy it through the Disney-owned Movies Anywhere service, and link those stores to your Movies Anywhere account to view on whichever device you want. That way you can watch it from your iPhone, iPad, Android device, Roku, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV or any other device that supports at least one of those digital stores.

If you prefer to own a physical copy of Bohemian Rhapsody, the film is available on 4K Blu-ray, standard Blu-ray and DVD.

Originally published Jan. 22, 2019 at 9:34 a.m. PT.

Update, Feb. 25: Adds the movie's Oscar wins.