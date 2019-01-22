Bohemian Rhapsody now on Digital HD: Every way to watch

Bohemian Rhapsody just earned five Oscar nominations on the same day it became available for viewing at home on Digital HD.
The biopic (starring Rami Malek) dramatizes the rise of singer Freddie Mercury and his band Queen and is now available in all digital stores, including iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, Amazon, Fandango Now and Microsoft Movies & TV. You can also buy it through the Disney-owned Movies Anywhere service, and link those stores to your Movies Anywhere account to view on whichever device you want. That way you can watch it from your iPhone, iPad, Android device, Roku, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV or any other device that supports at least one of those digital stores.
If you prefer to own a physical copy of Bohemian Rhapsody, the film will release on Feb. 12 on 4K Blu-ray, standard Blu-ray and DVD.See Bohemian Rhapsody on Amazon
