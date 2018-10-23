Bohemian Rhapsody movie will rock you, early reviews report

Get ready to bang your head: Bohemian Rhapsody, the long-awaited feature film about the late singer Freddie Mercury and the band Queen, is about to open, and reviews began to trickle out on Tuesday.

The film seems to be hitting all the right notes with fans, especially Rami Malek's performance as Mercury. Here are a few snippets from early reviews.

Bohemian Rhapsody is indeed a killer Queen biopic

"While onstage, Malek is outlandish, flirty and mesmerizing as he swaggers and preens with every ounce of confidence of the real Mercury. His angular stance and press of vocals beam out of his spandex-covered frame like a bright light to the heavens. And that's just as Mercury onstage." —Patrick Holland, CNET

Film doesn't live up to Rami Malek's performance

"Onstage, Malek's Freddie is a studded leather peacock, swoony and liberated, letting the life force pour out of him in a glorious tremolo ... Offstage, Malek nails the star's fusion of charm and ego with a suavely nervy command." —Owen Gleiberman, Variety

Better as an origin story of Queen's hits than a Mercury biopic

"An object example of how a film can be entertaining and even exhilarating without being particularly good, Bohemian Rhapsody has the driving energy of a stadium anthem and the fizzy meaninglessness of a bubblegum pop song." —Alonso Duralde, The Wrap

Other stars include Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee, Ben Hardy and Aidan Gillen.

Bohemian Rhapsody opens Oct. 24 in the UK, Nov. 1 in Australia, and Nov. 2 in the US.