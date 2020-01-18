NASA

While the world waits for the next explosive test of the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, competitor Boeing has released footage of the view from inside its own new crew capsule, Starliner.

NASA selected Boeing and SpaceX to develop new spacecraft for ferrying astronauts to the International Space Station as part of the space agency's Commercial Crew program. Last month, Starliner was loaded up with cargo and a dummy and launched into orbit. While a "timing anomaly" prevented the crew capsule from making it to the ISS, it did manage to orbit and land successfully, and Boeing filmed the entire thing.

The above footage shows what it would be like to launch to space aboard Starliner. The dummy and everything inside the craft looks to be strapped down pretty tight, save for a plush Snoopy doll that bounces around a bit during launch, then when Starliner's thrusters fire and finally upon landing. But overall, it looks to be a surprisingly smooth ride with absolutely spectacular views.

Now playing: Watch this: Soon you can travel to space aboard Boeing's Starliner

Boeing is running a bit behind SpaceX in terms of completing the required tests before being cleared to carry actual humans to orbit. SpaceX successfully sent a Crew Dragon sans crew to the ISS last year and is now preparing to carrying out its in-flight abort test, during which a Falcon 9 rocket will be destroyed, as soon as Sunday at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Boeing will try again soon to send Starliner to the ISS and SpaceX hopes to be able to send humans to the space station later this year.