Boeing, FAA failures led to deadly 737 Max crashes: congressional report

Kent German/CNET

The Boeing 737 Max crashes that killed 346 people were the "horrific culmination" of failures at Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a congressional inquiry has found.

"We have learned many hard lessons as a company from the accidents of Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, and from the mistakes we have made," Boeing responded in a statement. "As this report recognizes, we have made fundamental changes to our company as a result, and continue to look for ways to improve."

This story will be updated shortly.