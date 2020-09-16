Boeing, FAA failures led to deadly 737 Max crashes: congressional report

The Boeing 737 Max crashes that killed 346 people were the "horrific culmination" of failures at Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a congressional inquiry has found.
"We have learned many hard lessons as a company from the accidents of Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, and from the mistakes we have made," Boeing responded in a statement. "As this report recognizes, we have made fundamental changes to our company as a result, and continue to look for ways to improve."
