Boeing 777X first flight: Watch live now

Boeing

Boeing's newest airliner, the 777X, is making its first flight Friday. A next-generation model of the 26-year-old 777 family, the 777X is the first commercial aircraft with fold-up wingtips.

Like Boeing's 787 Dreamliner, the aircraft is made from composite materials and has larger windows and a redesigned passenger cabin. Able to carry more people and fly farther than existing 777 models, it will be the most efficient twin-engine plane in the world, Boeing says.

You can watch a livestream of the flight here:

But its standout feature is the movable wingtips that will cut the aircraft's enormous wingspan from 235 feet down to just under 213 feet, letting the 777x fit on existing airport taxiways and at terminal gates where older 777s can operate. The Airbus A380's 261-foot wingspan forced airports to make expensive modifications when the double-decker plane debuted in 2007, something Boeing wants to avoid.

The flight comes as Boeing as it continues to face fallout from the twin crashes of its 737 Max that killed 346 people in 2018 and 2019. On Monday, the company announced that the Max will stay grounded until at least the middle of this year.

Boeing says the 777X could begin passenger service as early as next year. So far it has orders from eight airlines including British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Emirates, Lufthansa and Singapore Airlines.

But before that can happen, the Federal Aviation Administration and other aviation regulatory bodies around the world will need to certify the aircraft, and its flip-up tips, as safe. According to an FAA document published in May 2018, Boeing had determined that "a catastrophic event" could occur if the airplane wingtips are not properly positioned and secured for takeoff and during flight.

In that document, the FAA set 10 conditions that the wingtips must meet before it will certify the aircraft. Those include having more than one method to alert the flight crew that the wingtips are not properly positioned prior to takeoff, a mechanism to prevent takeoff if the wingtips aren't extended and another mechanism to prevent the wingtips from folding during flight.