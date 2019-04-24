Boeing 737 Max has made 135 test flights since grounding

Boeing

Boeing on Wednesday offered a glimpse at how work is progressing with its 737 Max aircraft -- and at the costs the plane's problems have imposed on the company.

In its earnings report for the first quarter of the year, Boeing said it's making "steady progress" toward earning certification for a software update designed to rectify issues that contributed to two deadly crashes in recent months. To date, the company has completed more than 135 test and production flights of the 737 Max with the software update in place.

"Across the company, we are focused on safety, returning the 737 MAX to service, and earning and re-earning the trust and confidence of customers, regulators and the flying public," Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said in a statement.

The testing regimen includes working closely with both global regulators and airline partners.

The 737 Max line has been grounded for commercial flights around the world since last month, and Boeing has reduced the production of new aircraft in that line.

That's had an impact on Boeing's finances. The company said Wednesday that first-quarter revenue of $11.8 billion, as well as its cash flow, reflected lower 737 deliveries.