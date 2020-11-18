Boeing 737 Max gets FAA clearance to resume flights

FAA

The US Federal Aviation Administration on Wednesday cleared the Boeing 737 Max to resume commercial flights in the US following a nearly two-year review after the planes were grounded in 2019 in the wake of two fatal crashes.

"The path that led us to this point was long and grueling, but we said from the start that we would take the time necessary to get this right," said FAA Administrator Steve Dickson in a video message. "I am 100% comfortable with my family flying on it." A former commercial pilot, Dickson flew a Max aircraft on a test flight in September.

The 737 Max had been grounded worldwide since March 2019, after two crashes, the first of which occurred in Indonesia in October 2018, killed 346 people. Boeing says it has since fixed the MCAS flight control system that was blamed for both accidents and has taken steps to improve its focus on safety and quality.

While the FAA rescinded its order that grounded the 737 Max, the planes won't be immediately returning to the sky. The agency must still approve pilot training revision for each US airline operating the Max, and the airlines must update the planes -- including installing software enhancements -- before they can return to service.

"The FAA's directive is an important milestone," said Stan Deal, president of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, in a press release. "We will continue to work with regulators around the world and our customers to return the airplane back into service worldwide."

What needs to change

As part of its announcement today, the FAA released a summary of its review process and an Airworthiness Directive outlining the design changes that airlines and Boeing must make before the Max can carry passengers again. Most concern MCAS, a feature unique to the Max family that's designed to push the aircraft's nose down during flight when the nose is too high.

Those fixes include:

Up until now MCAS was activated by a single angle-of-attack sensor on the plane's fuselage. But in both crashes, faulty sensor readings activated MCAS when it shouldn't have. Moving forward, MCAS must compare data from more than one sensor.

All aircraft must have a warning light that shows when two sensors are disagreeing. In the Indonesian crash, a software bug meant that the light was working only if operator Lion Air had purchased a package of equipment Boeing sold only as an option.

MCAS will activate only once rather than activating repeatedly, another factor that contributed to both crashes.

If MCAS is erroneously activated, flight crews will always be able to counter the movement by pulling back on the control column. In both crashes pilots struggled to counteract the MCAS-commanded movements

Pilots will need more rigorous training on MCAS including time in a Max simulator. When the Max was first certified in 2017, existing 737 an hour's worth of iPad-based training with little mention of how MCAS works.

Outside of MCAS, the FAA also identified other modifications Boeing must make, including separating two bundles of wiring that power control surfaces on the aircraft's horizontal stabilizer to ensure redundancy if one of the bundles fails.

Still to come

While in the past, other aviation safety agencies like those in Canada and the European Union have closely followed the FAA's lead on certifications, controversy over whether FAA's original approval was rigorous enough has led them to conduct their own reviews of the 737 Max. Until they're completed, airlines in those countries won't be able to fly the 737 Max, nor will US carriers be permitted to fly the aircraft in their airspace.

See also: Best airline credit cards for November 2020

Though the EU is close to completing its process -- EASA Executive Director Patrick Ky told Bloomberg last month he expects his agency's approval to come by the end of the year -- both Brazil's National Civil Aviation Agency and Transport Canada said their work is still ongoing.

"We expect this process to conclude very soon," Canadian Minister of Transport Marc Garneau said in a statement. "However, there will be differences between what the FAA has approved today, and what Canada will require for its operators. These differences will include additional procedures on the flight deck and pre-flight, as well as differences in training."