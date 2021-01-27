GameStop stock surge Super Mario 3D World Holocaust denial online 'Oumuamua and Avi Loeb You might have to return your stimulus money Sundance Film Festival Otter with Google Meet

Boeing 737 Max gets EU approval to resume flights

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency cleared the plane to fly again, with some modifications.

Boeing 737 Max can return to service in Europe, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) announced Wednesday, less than a month after the planes were approved to take to US skies again. They were grounded in 2019, following two deadly crashes.

The conditions for 737 Max's return to the air in Europe included software upgrades, electrical working rework, maintenance checks, operations manual updates and crew training. 

"Let me be quite clear that this journey does not end here," EASA Executive Director Patrick Ky said in a statement. "Boeing has also committed to work to enhance the aircraft still further in the medium term, in order to reach an even higher level of safety."