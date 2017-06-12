It flies with airlines all over the world, with one taking off and landing somewhere on the planet every two seconds. But as you're enjoying your peanuts aboard a Boeing 737 on your next flight, perhaps you haven't given much thought to how the airplane was made.

Screenshot by Kent German/CNET

Well, fasten your seat belt as now you can find out with a new interactive website that Boeing introduced last week. Using 360-degree cameras, the company takes you on a tour of its 737 factory in Renton, Washington. All versions of the 737 have been produced here since the aircraft made its first flight 40 years ago, and today, 12,000 workers build 47 planes per month.

The tour begins outside where you can see the completed fuselage sections arrive on railcars from Wichita, Kansas. Next, you swoop through three sections of the factory before reaching the outdoor flight line where completed aircraft are tested and prepared for delivery. At each stop, a narrator points out the sights and you can click on information points to watch a video, read a short description or look at a gallery of historic photos.

The full tour takes about 30 minute to explore every corner. Among the more interesting facts you'll learn: Each 737 is made of 600,000 parts, Boeing has built 9,300 737s so far and it takes 10 days to produce an aircraft once the all of the sections arrive at the facility.

Though Boeing doesn't offer public tours of its 737 plant, you can tour its factory in Everett, Washington, where the company builds 747, 767, 777 and 787 airliners.

