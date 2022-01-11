Bob's Burgers Movie trailer serves up beefy big screen action

Fans have been salivating over The Bob's Burgers Movie for ages, but the animated flick just served up its first trailer fresh from the grill.

Are you hungry for something good? Something beefy? A giant sinkhole, robots and a burger with a bikini on it cause trouble for the burger-flipping Belcher family in a trailer for a film based on the Emmy-winning cartoon TV series.

The Bob's Burgers Movie opens in US theaters May 27, 2022.

The voice cast includes Kristen Schaal, H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, Larry Murphy, Zach Galifianakis, Kevin Kline, and David Wain.

The Bob's Burgers cartoon series, created by Loren Bouchard, began in 2011 and is up to season 12. The movie was announced in 2017 for a summer 2020 premiere, but various Covid-19 reshuffles saw it pushed back and even dropped from the schedule before the May release date was confirmed.