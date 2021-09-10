Bob's Burgers movie: The Belchers are cooking up a Memorial Day release date

Fox Animation Studios/Walt Disney Studios

Bob's Burgers fans, get ready to spend your 2022 Memorial Day weekend with the Belchers. The big-screen movie about everyone's favorite animated burger-flipping family now is coming out May 27, 2022 -- fitting placement for the holiday where many Americans fire up their backyard grills.

The official Bob's Burgers Twitter account shared the date and a poster for the movie on Friday.

Let’s get this PATTY started! 🍔🎬 The #BobsBurgers Movie, coming to theaters Memorial Day weekend 2022! pic.twitter.com/a5hl95Zp5c — Bob's Burgers (@BobsBurgersFOX) September 10, 2021

The movie's been flipped around more than one of Bob's classic Burgers of the Day, moving from July 2020 to April 2021 and now on to May 2022.

Not a lot has been revealed about the plot, but show creator Loren Bouchard let some hints slip. Back in 2019, in response to a fan asking why youngest Belcher child Louise always wears pink bunny ears, he tweeted that it would be explained in the movie. Well, he simply tweeted "movie," but it made sense before the person who asked deleted their tweet.

According to Entertainment Weekly, back in 2018 Bouchard also said the "movie will reunite Louise with her beloved nightlight Kuchi Kopi in her dreams for another trippy adventure." And John Roberts, who voices Belcher matriarch Linda, said the movie will be "very musical." Sounds good to this Belcher devotee, as long as there's plenty of Tina angst, and you know there will be.