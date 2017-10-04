Fox Animation

Forget the popcorn at the movies. How about a burger instead? Quirky Fox animated series "Bob's Burgers" will be the subject of a full-length feature film coming in 2020, 20th Century Fox announced Wednesday.

"Bob's Burgers" premiered on Fox in 2011, and tells the story of the Belcher family and their adventures running a burger joint. It won the Emmy for Outstanding Animated Series both this year and in 2014. Its eighth season began airing Oct. 1.

Show creator Loren Bouchard knows fans have high expectations.

"We know the movie has to scratch every itch the fans of the show have ever had, but it also has to work for all the good people who've never seen the show," Bouchard said in a statement. "We also know it has to fill every inch of the screen with the colors and the sounds and the ever so slightly greasy texture of the world of Bob's -- but most of all it has to take our characters on an epic adventure. In other words, it has to be the best movie ever made."

The "Bob's Burgers" movie is set for release on July 17, 2020.