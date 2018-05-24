Boba Fett Star Wars movie reportedly in development with James Mangold

Ralph Nelson Jr., Ralph Nelson Jr./Lucasfilm

The long-rumoured Boba Fett spin-off movie is very real, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Apparently James Mangold, whose last movie Logan earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay, is attached to write and direct.

Considering the critical and commercial success of Logan, this would appear to be a good thing.

Boba Fett was introduced as a bounty hunter in Empire Strikes Back and ended up swallowed by a sarlacc pit monster in Return of the Jedi, but he's become a cult figure in Star Wars culture. His father Jango Fett played a prominent role in the prequel trilogy.

It was previously believed Simon Kinberg, most recently responsible for writing and producing The Martian, would play a part in bringing Boba Fett to life. Disney is planning to resurrect many characters for spin-off movies in the future. An Obi-Wan Kenobi movie has also been rumoured to be in development as well.

Solo: A Star Wars Story, the first spin-off Star Wars movie based on an existing character in the Star Wars universe, hits cinemas on May 25.

Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.