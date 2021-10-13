Boba Fett, Mando and Vader all want to hold your stuff for only $19 today

Cable Guy

There are no shortage of accessories out there for holding your phone or tablet, or even your favorite controller, but why settle for bland when you can have awesome? The folks at Cable Guy have a Star Wars line, and they're all pretty great. I own the Boba Fett model, and use it all the time to hold my tablet in the kitchen so I can see whatever recipe I'm working with and also catch up on a show or two while I cook. If this seems like the kind of thing you'd like to have in your life, Best Buy has all of them on sale today.

Boba Fett is joined by and , as well as if you lean a little more Dark Side, all for right around the same price. You'll also find , and up for grabs as well. Each of these offer a sturdy base and an obvious spot to hold whatever you prefer, and I can safely say after more than a year of use these will hold up to just about anything you put on them. And for this discounted price, you can't go wrong.