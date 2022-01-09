Bob Saget, star of Full House, dies aged 65

Bob Saget, the American stand-up comedian, actor and TV host, was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando on Sunday. TMZ was first to report the news.
Saget was most famous for playing Danny Tanner on the ABC sitcom Full House, and hosted America's Funniest Home Videos between 1989 and 1997. According to TMZ, he was found by police in his hotel room around 4 p.m. ET and pronounced dead soon afterward.
The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed the news via Twitter.
He was currently in the midst of a stand-up tour, called the I Don't Do Negative tour. He tweeted as recently as yesterday, celebrating a show in Jacksonville.
This story is developing.