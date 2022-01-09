Bob Saget, star of Full House, dies aged 65

JC Olivera/WireImage

Bob Saget, the American stand-up comedian, actor and TV host, was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando on Sunday. TMZ was first to report the news.

Saget was most famous for playing Danny Tanner on the ABC sitcom Full House, and hosted America's Funniest Home Videos between 1989 and 1997. According to TMZ, he was found by police in his hotel room around 4 p.m. ET and pronounced dead soon afterward.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed the news via Twitter.

Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. #BobSaget pic.twitter.com/aB1UKiOlmi — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 10, 2022

He was currently in the midst of a stand-up tour, called the I Don't Do Negative tour. He tweeted as recently as yesterday, celebrating a show in Jacksonville.

Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this shit. Check https://t.co/nqJyTiiezU for my dates in 2022. pic.twitter.com/pEgFuXxLd3 — bob saget (@bobsaget) January 9, 2022

