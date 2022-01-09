Bob Saget, comedian and star of Full House, dies aged 65

Bob Saget, popular American stand-up comedian, actor and TV host, was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday. TMZ was first to report the news.
Saget was most famous for playing Danny Tanner on the ABC sitcom Full House, and hosted America's Funniest Home Videos between 1989 and 1997. According to TMZ, he was found by police in his hotel room around 4 p.m. ET and pronounced dead soon afterward.
The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed the news via Twitter. There's no confirmed cause of death as of yet but, according to the tweet, detectives found "no signs of foul play or drug use."
Saget was in the middle of a stand-up tour called the I Don't Do Negative tour. He tweeted as recently as early Sunday morning, celebrating a show in Jacksonville.
Tributes have already begun flowing in from shocked fellow performers and fans. "Truly one of the nicest guys and so funny," fellow comedian Marc Maron tweeted. Added Jon Stewart, "Just the funniest and nicest."
John Stamos, who starred opposite him on Full House also left a tribute. "I am broken. I am gutted," he said. "I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby."