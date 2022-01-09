Bob Saget, comedian and star of Full House, dies aged 65

JC Olivera/WireImage

Bob Saget, popular American stand-up comedian, actor and TV host, was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday. TMZ was first to report the news.

Saget was most famous for playing Danny Tanner on the ABC sitcom Full House, and hosted America's Funniest Home Videos between 1989 and 1997. According to TMZ, he was found by police in his hotel room around 4 p.m. ET and pronounced dead soon afterward.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed the news via Twitter. There's no confirmed cause of death as of yet but, according to the tweet, detectives found "no signs of foul play or drug use."

Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. #BobSaget pic.twitter.com/aB1UKiOlmi — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 10, 2022

Saget was in the middle of a stand-up tour called the I Don't Do Negative tour. He tweeted as recently as early Sunday morning, celebrating a show in Jacksonville.

Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this shit. Check https://t.co/nqJyTiiezU for my dates in 2022. pic.twitter.com/pEgFuXxLd3 — bob saget (@bobsaget) January 9, 2022

Tributes have already begun flowing in from shocked fellow performers and fans. "Truly one of the nicest guys and so funny," fellow comedian Marc Maron tweeted. Added Jon Stewart, "Just the funniest and nicest."

Oh no. RIP Bob Saget. Truly one of the nicest guys and so funny. Very sad. — marc maron (@marcmaron) January 10, 2022

Bob Saget…

Just the funniest and nicest… — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) January 10, 2022

This is insane. He was so young, and one of the sweetest comics around. Kind and genuine every time you saw him. What a loss.



Bob Saget, Comic and Star of TV’s ‘Full House,’ Dies at 65 https://t.co/hpbbwYyOj3 — Aisha Tyler (@aishatyler) January 10, 2022

I know that people lose loved ones, good people, every day. No one gets a pass. But the loss of Bob Saget hits deep. If you didn’t know him, he was kind and dear and cared about people deeply. He was the definition of “a good egg”. Too soon he leaves. #RipBobSaget — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) January 10, 2022

Sail on my friend Bob Saget With your huge heart and abject lunacy,my condolences to his daughters & other family — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) January 10, 2022

Oh god. Bob Saget!!! The loveliest man. I was his TV daughter for one season and he was always so kind and protective. So so sorry for his family. — Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) January 10, 2022

Shocked to hear that Bob Saget has passed away. Such an important figure to so many who came of age in the 90s and 00s. I didn't know Bob well, but he was such a kind and generous person in my interactions with him. — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) January 10, 2022

In terrible shock of the horrible news of Bob Saget's sudden passing. He was a warm, kind, humble man and a magnificently naughty comedian, always treading the line so deftly. He will be greatly missed. — Matt Lucas (@RealMattLucas) January 10, 2022

Great man. Funny as hell. Such a nice person. Love to Bob and his whole family pic.twitter.com/qP5RvpM9an — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) January 10, 2022

John Stamos, who starred opposite him on Full House also left a tribute. "I am broken. I am gutted," he said. "I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby."