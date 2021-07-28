Bob Odenkirk 'stable' after collapsing on Better Call Saul set

Enlarge Image AMC

Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad star Bob Odenkirk gave us all a scare when he collapsed during filming Tuesday. The actor was rushed to the hospital, but family and representatives say the actor is recovering from a "heart-related incident."

"We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart-related incident," Odenkirk's representatives said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

"He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side," the statement continues. "The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery."

According to TMZ, the 58-year-old actor required medical attention on set in New Mexico while filming the sixth and final season of AMC's Breaking Bad spin-off.

His son Nate Odenkirk also confirmed the hopeful news.

He's going to be okay. — Nate Odenkirk (@birthdaynate) July 28, 2021

In an Instagram post Wednesday, Odenkirk's Breaking Bad co-star Bryan Cranston expressed how anxious he was about the collapse. "Please take a moment in your day today to think about him and send positive thoughts and prayers his way, thank you," Cranston wrote.

Odenkirk's Better Call Saul co-star Michael McKean also expressed support for Odenkirk on social media.

Sending huge love to our @mrbobodenkirk. You got this, brother. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) July 28, 2021

Odenkirk's most recent film Nobody came out earlier this year and saw the Emmy-winning comic actor transform into an ass-kicking action star.