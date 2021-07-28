Bob Odenkirk rushed to hospital from Better Call Saul set

Enlarge Image AMC

Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad star Bob Odenkirk collapsed during filming Tuesday and has been rushed to hospital.

According to TMZ, the 58-year-old actor required medical attention on set in New Mexico while filming the sixth and final season of AMC's Breaking Bad spin-off.

His Better Call Saul co-star Michael McKean was one of the actors and fans expressing support for Odenkirk on social media.

Sending huge love to our @mrbobodenkirk. You got this, brother. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) July 28, 2021

Odenkirk's most recent film Nobody came out earlier this year and saw the Emmy-winning comic actor transform into an ass-kicking action star.