Bluetooth speaker deal: UE Boom 2 is $107 at Amazon and Best Buy

Ultimate Ears' Boom 2 sits atop CNET's best Bluetooth speakers list. I often recommend it to folks looking for a compact, rugged wireless mini speaker that delivers big sound. (Yes, it's fully waterproof.)

The Boom 2 has been out a while and its price has been drifting downward, but I'm seeing it for as low as $107 at Amazon and Best Buy in "Phantom" black. In "BrainFreeze" blue, it's about $10 more, while other colors are around the $150 mark.

I'm not sure if UE, which is owned by Logitech, is simply sitting on an abundance of black speakers or whether a new UE Boom is forthcoming -- it's due for an update this year. But that's still a very good price for an excellent portable Bluetooth speaker.