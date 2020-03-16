CNET también está disponible en español.

Bluetooth headphone steal: Plantronics BackBeat Go 600 for only $25

Amazon has these really solid Plantronics over-ear wireless headphones on sale for $75 off their list price of $100. That's a bargain.

This is the gray model. The one on sale for $25 is black.

Looking for an inexpensive pair of likable over-ear wireless headphones for both working at home and listening on the go? Amazon is blowing out the Plantronics BackBeat Go 600 (in black) for $25, with additional color options costing $40. They have a list price $100.  Walmart is also selling them for that price

In my review from 2018 (they came out in the middle of the year), I described them as "premium cheap headphones" and while I wasn't blown away by the sound, I thought they sounded better than a lot of headphones in their price range of $100. No, they're not the newest model -- there's no USB-C charging, for example -- but at $25, they're a steal. Read our Plantronics BackBeat Go 600 review.

Read more: The best headphones of 2020

Now playing: Watch this: Plantronics BackBeat Go 600: A comfortable and affordable...
1:40