Bluetooth headphone steal: Plantronics BackBeat Go 600 for only $25

Enlarge Image Sarah Tew/CNET

Looking for an inexpensive pair of likable over-ear wireless headphones for both working at home and listening on the go? Amazon is blowing out the Plantronics BackBeat Go 600 (in black) for $25, with additional color options costing $40. They have a list price $100. .

In my review from 2018 (they came out in the middle of the year), I described them as "premium cheap headphones" and while I wasn't blown away by the sound, I thought they sounded better than a lot of headphones in their price range of $100. No, they're not the newest model -- there's no USB-C charging, for example -- but at $25, they're a steal. Read our Plantronics BackBeat Go 600 review.

Read more: The best headphones of 2020