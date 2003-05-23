Blue Titan lays out Web services tool

Blue Titan Software released Monday an application that promises to ensure Web services applications perform well.

The start-up's Network Director 2.0 takes a different tack on the problem of tracking that performance, according to company executives, in that it monitors the network-level traffic associated with Web services applications. In contrast, tools from other management companies inspect the contents of Web services messages sent across the network. Blue Titan's approach is tailored to tracking performance across a wide-scale corporate network, executives said. Pricing starts at $150,000.