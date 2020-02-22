Blue Power Ranger Billy Cranston, Ranger Slayer join Lightning Collection

Sarah Tew/CNET

Original Power Ranger Billy Cranston is joining Hasbro's Lighting Collection of Power Rangers figures, glasses and all.

The Blue Power Ranger's Lighting Collection debut includes a swappable head that rocks those glasses, four accessories which include his power lance weapon along with an extra set of hands.

The figure is one of four reveals Hasbro made Saturday at the New York Toy Fair, which also includes the pink Ranger Slayer from the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers comics, Time Force Red Ranger Wesley Collins and Zeo Gold featuring the likeness of Trey of Triforia (the Jason Scott version of Zeo Gold came out last summer).

Sarah Tew/CNET

Ranger Slayer does not have a swappable human head, but does include her three-arrowed Bow of Darkness. While Ranger Slayer is Kimberly Hart, most famous from being the Pink Ranger on the Mighty Morphin team, this version from the comics is from a universe where she is initially brainwashed by the villainous Lord Drakkon.

Sarah Tew/CNET

The Time Force Red Ranger does have a swappable head that features Wesley Collins along with his Chrono Saber and Chrono Blaster accessories.

Hasbro

And the Zeo Gold Ranger featuring Trey includes the character's power staff, a swappable head and an extra pair of hands. What it doesn't do, is split into three different personalities that look like three separate people as his character does in the TV series.

All of these figures stand at 6-inches and cost $20. These Rangers are expected to hit shelves this summer, with preorders opening on Hasbro Pulse and other retailers Saturday.

These Power Ranger reveals are among the many made this weekend as part of Toy Fair, which so far include a Tesla Cybertruck from Hot Wheels, many Baby Yoda toys and a kitchen set that works with Alexa devices.