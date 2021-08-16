Blue Origin sues NASA over plan to go with SpaceX for Artemis moon mission

Blue Origin

Blue Origin, the space company owned by former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, filed a complaint in federal court on Monday against NASA. The lawsuit escalates Blue Origin's protest that NASA unjustly granted a lunar landing contract earlier this year to Elon Musk's SpaceX.

"This bid protest challenges NASA's unlawful and improper evaluation of proposals," Blue Origin's lawyers wrote in its court filing. The sealed complaint was filed in the US Court of Federal Claims.

NASA previously selected SpaceX as the sole provider for the Human Landing System for Artemis, the follow-up to Apollo. The decision came as a shock to many as the space agency was expected to select two of the three companies to then create the lander designs. Blue Origins has since protected NASA's decision and filed a formal protest in April.

Blue Origin, NASA and SpaceX didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

More to come.