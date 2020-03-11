Ben Fox Rubin/CNET

You're a set designer. You have to create a near-future mission control room for a science fiction movie. What you come up with might look a lot like the real mission control at Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket factory in Florida.

Blue Origin tweeted a video tour of its completed mission control on Wednesday. The footage reveals rows of workstations with spacious monitors. A gentle blue glow emanates from under the desks. It's all very sleek, stylish and modern.

An inside look at our completed mission control in the #NewGlenn rocket factory. pic.twitter.com/65FAhPBbgh — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) March 11, 2020

Blue Origin is Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' foray into commercial space ventures. The company has been sharing behind-the-scenes views of its work, including a peek this week at the substantial nose cone for its massive New Glenn rocket.

Bezos intends to compete with the likes of SpaceX when it comes to launching payloads and people into space.

"Blue Origin believes that in order to preserve Earth, our home, for our grandchildren's grandchildren, we must go to space to tap its unlimited resources and energy," the company says on its mission page.

Now we know Blue Origin will be monitoring its rocket launches in style.