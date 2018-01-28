CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Music

Blue Ivy shushing Beyonce and Jay-Z inspires best Grammys meme

Not everyone can tell the superstar couple to stop clapping, but their 6-year-old has no problem showing them who's boss.

The meme spawned at Sunday night's Grammy Awards is going to come in so handy.

More from the Grammys

Blue Ivy Carter, 6, seated between parents Beyoncé and Jay-Z, was captured on camera apparently shushing her famous folks as they applauded singer Camila Cabello.

Not many people get to tell Bey and Jay what to do, but their oldest child definitely holds that privilege. Twitter users were quick to share the image.

Expect to see the GIF of Blue's royal shushing used whenever someone, anyone, on social media needs to be told to chill out or pipe down.

Next Article: I wore the VR glove that fools your skin as well as your eyes