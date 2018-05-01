Sarah Tew/CNET

The company behind a top-selling phone on Amazon has reached a settlement with the US Federal Trade Commission over privacy practices.

After security researchers discovered in 2016 that Blu's phones were sending personal data -- including text messages, contact lists and locations -- to servers in China, the Florida-based company vowed to update its software to fix the "mistake." Eight months later, the same security researchers found that Blu phones were still siphoning off the same data to Chinese servers.

The issue is tied to software preinstalled on all Blu phones from a company called Shanghai Adups Technology. The software, which Blu uses to help update phones, also mined data and could not be removed. Blu didn't tell consumers their phones were sending that data to Chinese servers, according to the FTC.

On Monday, the FTC announced that it reached a settlement with Blu, under which the company agrees to a security plan that would address the security risks with all its devices, both new and old. Blu will also be required to undergo third-party checks every two years for the next 20 years. Blu and its president, Samuel Ohev-Zion, will also be prohibited from misleading the public about how it protects people's privacy.

Blu didn't respond to a request for comment.

Breaking the terms of FTC settlements can result in a fine of up to $41,484 for each violation, according to FTC. The company has sold more than 50 million devices and is still among the top 5 selling unlocked phones on Amazon.

After Amazon learned of Blu's privacy issues last July, it briefly suspended the company from selling on its website but let Blu return in about a week.

The settlement hasn't taken effect yet. It's open for public comment until May 30.