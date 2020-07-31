A $48 set of All-Clad pans, plus markdowns on Staub & Nespresso at Bloomingdale's

Deal Savings Price









Show more (2 items)

When we hear the tinkling of a sale, our ears immediately perk up. So it should come as no surprise that we've been cruising the Bloomingdale's One-Day Home Sale, which boasts 20-75% off on a number of home and kitchen items, now through August 1. Some items come with an extra 15-20%: Just use the code ONEDAY at checkout.

Here, you'll find a number of luxury items, including beautiful dishware, and big brand names that have been marked down, like Staub, All-Clad and Wüsthof. Ahead you'll find our top kitchen picks, complete with a handy set of knives, transportable chopping mats and a set of goblets destined to join your bar collection.

Bloomingdale's These small chopping mats are perfect for completing small tasks, arriving in bright colors like green, blue and red.

Bloomingdale's These bonafide goblets were born to dress up the dining room table, glasses that should be promptly filled with your favorite bottle of wine.

Bloomingdale's This beloved skillet set from All-Clad is one of our favorites, arriving with both an 8-inch and 10-inch pan.

Bloomingdale's Grilling season is upon us, which means you could certainly do with a trusty set of steak knives, perfect for carving into filet mignon or skirt steak.

Bloomingdale's Become the barista you always dreamed of with the help of this Nespresso coffee machine. You can prepare a range of drinks with only the touch of a button, plus the machine boasts a milk frother, so each mug of coffee will feel like it emerged from your favorite coffee shop.

Bloomingdale's Blend, chop and stir to your heart's delight with this Ninja blender, designed to make frozen drinks or smoothies.