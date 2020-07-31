CNET también está disponible en español.

A $48 set of All-Clad pans, plus markdowns on Staub & Nespresso at Bloomingdale's

The sale only lasts through Saturday, so act fast.

When we hear the tinkling of a sale, our ears immediately perk up. So it should come as no surprise that we've been cruising the Bloomingdale's One-Day Home Sale, which boasts 20-75% off on a number of home and kitchen items, now through August 1. Some items come with an extra 15-20%: Just use the code ONEDAY at checkout.  

Here, you'll find a number of luxury items, including beautiful dishware, and big brand names that have been marked down, like Staub, All-Clad and Wüsthof. Ahead you'll find our top kitchen picks, complete with a handy set of knives, transportable chopping mats and a set of goblets destined to join your bar collection. 

Joseph Joseph pop chopping mats: $8

You save $5
Bloomingdale's

These small chopping mats are perfect for completing small tasks, arriving in bright colors like green, blue and red. 

$10 at Bloomingdale's

Villeroy & Boch Boston blue goblet: $13

You save $19
Bloomingdale's

These bonafide goblets were born to dress up the dining room table, glasses that should be promptly filled with your favorite bottle of wine. 

$15 at Bloomingdale's

All-Clad hard anodized nonstick fry pan set: $48

You save $42
Bloomingdale's

This beloved skillet set from All-Clad is one of our favorites, arriving with both an 8-inch and 10-inch pan.

$60 at Bloomingdale's

Wüsthof gourmet 6-piece knife set: $97

You save $33
Bloomingdale's

Grilling season is upon us, which means you could certainly do with a trusty set of steak knives, perfect for carving into filet mignon or skirt steak.   

$97 at Bloomingdale's

Nespresso Vertuo Next Premium with aeroccino: $110

You save $110
Bloomingdale's

Become the barista you always dreamed of with the help of this Nespresso coffee machine. You can prepare a range of drinks with only the touch of a button, plus the machine boasts a milk frother, so each mug of coffee will feel like it emerged from your favorite coffee shop. 

$110 at Bloomingdale's

Ninja professional single serve cup blender: $119

You save $56
Bloomingdale's

Blend, chop and stir to your heart's delight with this Ninja blender, designed to make frozen drinks or smoothies. 

$140 at Bloomingdale's

Staub cast iron skillet: $150

You save $136
Bloomingdale's

This cast iron skillet will take your cooking to new heights, thanks to the matte interior that guarantees exceptional browning and even heat distribution. 

$150 at Bloomingdale's