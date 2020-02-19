Bloomberg paying hundreds of people to promote him on social media, report says

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Mike Bloomberg's presidential campaign is reportedly hiring hundreds of people in California to post on their personal social media accounts and send text messages to contacts in support of the democratic presidential candidate. These "deputy digital organizers" will get paid $2,500 a month to promote Bloomberg in weekly text messages and daily social media posts, according to a report Wednesday from The Wall Street Journal.

The effort, which could cost the campaign millions of dollars, is focused on California's primary on March 3, but could expand nationwide, according to the Journal.

The Bloomberg campaign didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.