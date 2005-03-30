Bloglines: May we track that package for you?

The service, announced Wednesday, has been incorporated into Bloglines' My Feeds page. People can track and update the status of packages by entering the tracking number provided by the parcel agent, Bloglines said.

Also, when a person enters a tracking number, Bloglines creates a subscription in that person's account so that information about the changing status of the package can be automatically delivered.

The feature is being added more than a month after Bloglines was bought by search engine Ask Jeeves for an undisclosed sum.

Since then, InterActiveCorp has announced it will buy Ask Jeeves in a $1.85 billion deal.