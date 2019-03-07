Blockbuster is down to one location worldwide

Scott Olson / Getty Images

As Captain Marvel inspires Blockbuster nostalgia in movie theaters worldwide, there's only one left in the real world.

The Blockbuster in Bend, Oregon, became the only branch on Earth after last Australian store had its final day of rentals on Wednesday, according to the Australian Associated Press.

The store in Morley, western Australia, will keep its doors open until the end of March as it sells stock like DVDs, Blu-rays and store signs -- so locals can grab a piece of movie rental history.

The Bend store became the sole remaining branch in America last summer, and manager Sandi Harding told CNN she was excited to be the last in the world, but noted that "we all have a kinship with the other Blockbusters" and expressed her condolences for those in Australia.

Blockbuster saw its peak back in 2004, when it had 60,000 employees and 9,000 stores worldwide, the International Business Times reported. Its market value was $5 billion and revenues were $5.9 billion then.

Things changed in 2010 as it filed for bankruptcy. Three years later, parent company Dish announced plans shut down all remaining company-owned Blockbuster stores in the US by January 2014 due to increased competition from streaming services, but some locations (well, just one now) held out as franchises.