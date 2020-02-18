Blizzard's Diablo and Overwatch are getting animated series

Blizzard

Activision Blizzard's cult video game Diablo is being adapted into an anime series for Netflix, while esports favorite Overwatch is being made into an animated series. The news, reported Monday by CNET sister site GameSpot, was revealed through a the LinkedIn profile of Nick van Dyk, president of Activision Blizzard Studios.

"Executive producer of Diablo, a TV adaptation of Blizzard Entertainment's IP, rendered in anime style. The show is currently in pre-production for distribution worldwide through Netflix," van Dyk's experience description on LinkedIn says. "With my creative partner, developed and sold an animated series based Blizzard's Overwatch franchise."

His bio also refers to the Skylanders Academy series, based off the Skylanders game, which is now in its third season on Netflix. Activision's Call of Duty movie was just put on hold, meanwhile.

Blizzard didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. The studio is currently developing Diablo IV and Overwatch 2 games, but neither has a release date yet.