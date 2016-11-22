Blizzard is working on a new first-person game

Enlarge Image Blizzard

The game developer behind World of Warcraft, Hearthstone and Overwatch has begun work on an as-yet unannounced first-person game, according to job postings made to Blizzard's US careers section.

The postings refer to an "unannounced project that utilizes a robust first-person engine," and call for two software engineers with experience working on first-person games.

Right now, the super-popular Overwatch is Blizzard's only first-person game. Given how notoriously cagey Blizzard is with new intellectual property (2016's Overwatch was the company's first new franchise since the 1990s), we could well expect a follow-up to one of Blizzard's long-running properties.

Blizzard have previously recruited for unannounced jobs, with key roles in the next Diablo project advertised earlier this year and the year before, reports Gamespot.